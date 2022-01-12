GREENSBURG - The GDC Chamber of Commerce legislative update is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, in the multipurpose room at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street. State Reps Randy Frye and Cindy Ziemke as well as State Senators Chip Perfect and Jean Leising are expected to be in attendance. Our EVENTS listing recently incorrectly listed the event for January 12.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you