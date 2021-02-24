For the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen’s Annual Turkey and Noodles dinner coming up on March 4, tickets must be purchased in advance with cash, check or credit by calling the kitchen’s number at 812-663-1055 or by visitingthe BOL’s website at www.greensburg breadoflife.com.
