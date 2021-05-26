RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Corinne’s Believers Memorial Scholarship.
In 2012, the Batesville community lost a vibrant cosmetologist, Corinne Lamping, in an accident. Corinne was trained at Aveda Fredric’s Institute in 2010, after which she worked for the salon, Guys and Gals, in Batesville. She was passionate and dedicated to the ongoing art of hair, and hoped to own her own business one day, alongside her sister, Leann.
After her passing, her family established the Corinne’s Believers Memorial Scholarship for students attending the Aveda Frederic Institute in Indianapolis who are as driven and talented as their beloved daughter.
To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:
• Applicant must complete the Aveda entrance application and indicate interest in the Corinne’s Believers Scholarship.
• Applicant must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
• Must live in Southeast Indiana with preference going to students who reside in Ripley County, Indiana.
• Applicant must obtain a written recommendation from a non-family member detailing the applicant’s character and work ethic.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. June 1.
The application is available on the Community Foundation’s website at https://rccfonline.org/scholarships/.
Contact the Ripley County Community Foundation via telephone at (812) 933-1098 or stop by 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, with questions or for more information.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 204 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever.
Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
