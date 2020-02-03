WESTPORT — South Decatur Cougars band members prepared instrumental ensembles, solos and duets to perform for a gold and silver medal at the Indiana State School Music Association’s Indiana South East region at Columbus East recently.
Eighteen high school instrumentalists from SDHS having practiced their pieces for months, took their performance before a State Judge to receive a performance rating.
And if you ask a musician’s parents to comment on it after they’ve arrived home exhausted from “Solo and Ensemble,” they’ll all tell you, it’s a “spectacle to behold.”
But it’s what truly talented and ambitious high school musicians live for.
The ISSMA has five divisions each student can compete in. They can practice a solo or put together an instrumental ensemble and perform appropriate musical pieces from Groups I, II, III, IV, and V, – “I” being the most difficult, and the “V” being those requiring lesser expertise to perform. And many of the soloists have accompanists, usually pianists, that play with them as they perform their solo.
Each performance is rated by a State ISSMA sanctioned judge who will rate their performances for technique, tone, fingering brilliance, breath control, and any of countless other qualities that make instrumental performances “tick.”
Musicians performing in Group 1 and receiving gold medals are invited to attend the State Solo and Ensemble Competition usually held in a larger Indianapolis high school in March. It is a great honor to receive this invitation, and few do. Westport’s Sierra Kalli performed a solo and played in a woodwind trio with fellow musicians Emma Brumback and Jennifer Creech.
“It’s my last trip to Solo and Ensemble – all GOLD! I couldn’t have asked for a better last trip to East,” said Kalli.
For the individual musicians, it’s a day of nervousness, excitement, and socializing with their friends while they rush about Columbus East, wearing their performance “bests” waiting for their time in practice rooms and judges rooms. Some parents take a seat near to the practice and audition rooms in the common areas at gigantic Columbus East, but some follow their excited sons and daughters right into audition room to listen when their child performs.
For kids, it’s earning a cool nod that says “you’re GOOD,” and will look great on their educational resume. It takes something special to have the nerve to compete. And it takes something extra-special to receive a gold medal.
Afterward, South Decatur High School Band Director Celia Coulter said, “I think it went very smoothly today, and all of my students achieved high quality performances, earning Gold and Silver ratings as an overall school.”
“I would also like to recognize Trent Brumback, Emma Brumback, Sierra Kalli, and Camille Loper for advancing to State Solo and Ensemble, increasing South Decatur’s record number of State participants from two to four,” said Coulter.
When asked why her students scored so highly, she said, “I attribute these highly-deserved successes to their hard work and the support of their families. It is a very exciting time for our program at South Decatur, and I am very proud of the students who performed for their dedication to musical excellence.”
