GREENSBURG — The Greensburg City Council recently discussed a change to Ordinance #2021-10, allowing UTV and golf cart use on Greensburg city streets and state highways as they pass through town.
Council member Rick Emsweller brought the matter up, saying Connersville ordinances allow off-road vehicles on city streets and local highways under city jurisdiction.
Citing Indiana State Code 9-21-3-3.3 , Emsweller asked if the council was willing to change the Greensburg ordinance to reflect Indiana State Code.
Locally that will allow off-road vehicles to travel on previously off-limit streets in Greensburg like Main Street, Ireland Street, and U.S 421 as it passes through the city.
He also mentioned Ordinance #2021 did not suggest a date for annual re-registration date, providing a certain cut-off date for registered owners to have new plates or registrations.
During the conversation that ensued, it was determined that Greensburg residents should be allowed to operate their off-road vehicles on state highways under city jurisdiction and that May 1 would become the official date for Greensburg residents to have their yearly UTV and golf cart re-registration completed.
The council voted unanimously to change existing ordinance #2021-10 to reflect Indiana State Code 9-21-2-3.3.
UTVs and golf carts are allowed on city streets only during daily hours, not from midnight to 6 a.m., and are not to be operated on sidewalks.
The cart must not carry more than the number of persons it is designed for and all occupants must be seated with no part of their bodies outside the perimeter of the cart while the cart is being operated.
All carts shall obey all of the rules of the road and will require a registered sticker from the City of Greensburg valid for the current year.
Each cart must be registered with the Greensburg Police Department. To register carts, each operator must present the serial number of the vehicle, the make and model of the vehicle, proof of address and the phone number of the operator, proof of insurance, and must pay a $35 registration fee annually to the Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer’s office.
The Greensburg Police Department may issue a traffic citation to any person the officer has probable cause to believe has operated the cart in violation of Indiana and Greensburg city codes. Unregistered carts are considered in violation of Indiana and Greensburg traffic codes and may be towed, with the owner of the cart receiving a traffic citation.
The first offense for such a violation will result in a $50 fine, a second offense within the same year will result in a $100 fine, and a third offense will result in a $500 fine as well as revocation of the cart’s registration with the city coupled with the cart being towed and/or impounded.
