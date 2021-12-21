GREENSBURG — Decatur County Central Dispatch Director Erika Free recently appealed to the Decatur County Council, asking for permission to give her employees a one time end-of-the-year COVID stipend.
“I’m not asking you for any money,” Free said. “This is a one and done thing that will go out with the paycheck they receive on Friday.”
Free asked the council to transfer $15,000 her department has saved so that she could combine it with $13,250 left over from being short-staffed for approximately half the year.
Free also said IT Director Josh Tressler was to be included in the stipend.
“He made sure we could do what we needed to do to keep the office healthy,” she said.
Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr also appealed to the council for a COVID stipend for his employees, saying he considered them to be essential and that they deserve a reward for their continued service and loyalty to Decatur County through the COVID crisis in 2021.
“We’re down people, it’s a tough time to hire them, but what we’re trying to do is keep their spirits up and give them something for coming in when COVID was bad,” he said. “[It’s] more of a reward than anything because I look out for my people because we owe them. I want to keep spirits high and people wanting to come into work. I have it within my budget to move money around.”
Mohr proposed rewarding employees with more than one year tenure with $2000 and one employee who has only been with the department a few months a pro-rated stipend.
He asked for permission to use $50,500 and assured the council that “this is a one time deal.”
Auditor Janet Chadwell also asked for permission to grant her deputies a $2,000 COVID stipend saying, “We were one of the few that came in when the courthouse was closed.”
“I would like to commend and reward my deputies for service I consider to be above and beyond.” Chadwell continued.
Council member Deana Burkhart said she didn’t usually like stipends, and suggested all employees receive a fair amount by an “across the board standard.”
Council member Gauck agreed and said, “I think that’s the fair thing to do right now, and I like even numbers:$1,000 or $2,000.”
Ultimately, after much discussion, council member Hooten moved that a $2,000 maximum stipend be given to each appropriate employee, paid from their own department’s budget, and the council voted to approve his motion.
The council is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, to close out year end business.
