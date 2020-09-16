Council establishes 2021 pay for city employees, elected officials

BATESVILLE — The Batesville City Council met Monday evening (Sept. 14) and approved the 2021 salaries and hourly rates for city employees and elected officials.
The meeting began with the introduction of a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC).
Brayden Maple, a 7th grader at Batesville Middle School, is in the Outreach Group of the MYC. It is his first year participating in the group.
The city council voted 4-1 to approve Ordinance 9-2020, which establishes maximum salaries and hourly rates for appointed officials and city employees for 2021. The ordinance includes a 1 percent increase to the 2020 rates, the Wastewater Utility Manager received an increase to equal the pay of other utility manager’s and the pay rate for seasonal help was increased.
Councilman Jim Fritsch (R- District 3) voted against the ordinance as he expressed opposition to the 1 percent raise for appointed officials and city employees, because of the economic hardships experienced in 2020.
This was the second reading of Ordinance 9-2020.
The city council voted 4-1 to approve Ordinance 10-2020, which established the 2021 salaries of elected city officials in accordance with Indiana Code 36-4-7. This ordinance is the same as Ordinance 10-2020, but includes exact amounts that are paid to elected officials.
The mayor, clerk- treasure, board of works and city judge will all receive a 1 percent pay increase. The city council agreed to not receive a 1 percent pay increase.
Councilman Fritsch voted against the ordinance expressing the same sentiments.
This was the second reading of Ordinance 10-2020.
The council voted to approve Resolution 5-2020, which makes revisions to the Franklin County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan to bring it up-to-date.
Batesville Chief of Police Stan Holt and Batesville Fire Chief Todd Schutte provided the city council with an update on details surrounding the fatal fire that occured in Batesville the morning of Monday, Aug. 31. An updated article on the fire will appear in a future edition of the Daily News.
Batesville Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates reported the city is watching its expenses and focusing on staying under budget knowing there could be shortfalls in revenue next year.
Last Thursday the city closed on a 20 year, $2.54 million bond with the bank for the Shell Building. The bond will be paid through TIFF funding that will come through the redevelopment commission Gates said.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice would like to remind citizens the 2020 Census will end on September 30. Census questionnaires can be filled out online at my2020census.gov or you may call in at 844-330-2020.
The COVID-19 test site at Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through at least the end of October. Testing takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Appointments can be set up online (preferred) at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are accepted but wait times should be expected.
Mayor Bettice encouraged getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms.
Ripley County has received a $250,000 grant through the Indiana CARES Act and OCRA to help small businesses with under 100 employees. The Batesville Chamber of Commerce will send out eligibility application information to all businesses in Ripley County in the coming weeks.
The next Batesville City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12 in the Memorial Building (Council Chambers, second floor).
