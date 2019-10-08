Council hears proposed animal ordinance

GREENSBURG — A few months ago, Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen indicated a proposed animal ordinance that would give the community better guidelines on how to handle pets during the heat of summer or the cold of winter was in the works.
She approached the Greensburg City Council Monday evening with an update.
Hennen said she has been at the shelter for four years, and they continue to have issues with animals being left out in extreme weather, whether it is the heat or the cold.
“We are constantly getting concerned citizens calling in with complaints, and right now the current ordinance doesn’t give us a lot to work with to make people either bring their animals into a controlled environment or to give them the proper shelter,” Hennen said.
According to Hennen, the documents provided to the city council give distinctions between dog breeds and sizes.
The only portion of the proposed ordinance that will need to be revised, according to Hennen, would be the kennels portion.
“I’m optimistic it’ll pass,” Hennen said. “I think it helps that the ordinance is broken down by breed and by size of the animal.”
The proposed ordinance says that in addition to general animal care and treatment, every owner or keeper of a dog kept within city limits shall see to it that when such dog is confined outside it:
(1) Has access to shelter that is made of weather resistant material, consisting of a structure with all solid sides, a dry floor raised above the ground, and a solid roof to protect the dog from weather and extreme cold/heat.
During winter and any day that the weather reaches 40 degrees Fahrenheit and below, the shelter must be large enough for the dog to stand up and turn around, the entrance must be covered by flexible wind-proofing material or self-closing door, and it must contain clean, dry bedding, which must consist of an insulating material that does not retain moisture such as straw, not blankets, of sufficient depth to allow the dog to burrow.
On any day when the temperature is at or above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the shelter must be shaded by trees, a tarp, or a tarp-like device.
(2) Dog breeds that become susceptible in extreme weather must be brought in a temperature controlled facility, or when a heat advisory, freeze advisory, or a tornado warning has been issued by local, state, or national authority, except when the dog is in visual range of a competent adult who remains outside with the dog.
(3) Small breed dogs, which are defined as dogs that are less than 25 pounds and short hair, must be brought into a temperature controlled facility when the temperature reaches 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
(4) Medium breed dogs, which are defined as dogs that weigh between 25 -75 pounds, must be brought in a temperature controlled facility when the temperature reaches 25 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
(5) Large breed dogs, which are defined as dogs that weigh more than 75 pounds, must be brought in a temperature controlled facility when the temperature reaches 15 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
(6) As different breeds can thrive in different weather the final decision will be left to the determination of the Animal Control Officer.
It should be noted that the ordinance has not been passed. It’s expected to again be discussed during the November city council meeting.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
