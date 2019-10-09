GREENSBURG — Budgets were recently adopted for next year by the Greensburg City Council.
Budgets include those for Greensburg Civil City, Greensburg Community School Corporation, and more.
This year, the adopted budget for the general fund was $7,175,712, the bond-general sinking fund was $308,938, the fire pension was $168,825, the police pension was $177,833, the local road and street fund was $75,000, the motor vehicle highway fund was $1,040,830, the cumulative fire special fund was $71,000, the building demolition fund was $50,000, cig tax fund was $40,000, the cumulative capital development fund was $670,000, and the trash/sanitation operating fund was $260,000.
The adopted budget approved this year came to a total of $10,038,138.
As compared to last year’s budget, the general fund was at $6,848,988, the bond-general sinking fund was $305,050, the fire pension fund was $253,439, the police pension fund was $273,311, the local road and street fund was $75,000, the motor vehicle highway fund was $1,013,574, the cumulative fire special fund was $71,000, the building demolition fund was $500, the cig tax fund was $40,000, the cumulative capital development fund was $800,000, and the trash/sanitation operating fund was $155,000.
Last year’s adopted budget came to a total of $9,835,862.
For the Greensburg Community School Corporation fund, $500,000 was approved for the rainy day fund, $2,930,645 was approved for the debt service fund, $15,494,498 was approved for the education fund, and $8,417,500 was approved for the operations fund.
The approved GCSC budget total this year came to $27,342,643.
Last year for the GCSC fund, $500,000 was adopted for the rainy day fund, $2,871,627 for the debt service fund, $15,416,163 for the education fund, and $8,360,475 for the operations fund.
The GCSC budget adopted last year came to a total of $27,148,265.
Additionally, raises for city employees were $1,500 across the board, except for police department and fire department employees which were set at $2,000.
“We have to work very closely with department heads and the mayor, and we sit down and come up with numbers that will accurately fund each department,” city clerk-treasurer Ashlee Green said. “Due to the fact that we want to make sure the police department has enough for any police officers they may need, or the fire department has enough for the firefighters we currently have. It’s a lot of work, a lot of time, and a lot of preparation. We all do our very best to make sure all of the numbers budgeted are as accurate as can be.”
The city-clerk treasurer’s office works closely with the mayor, city department heads and the city council to work on the budget, according to Green.
Green indicated that when discussing the budget, everything ran smoothly.
“Raises were talked about and finally what came to be was the $1,500 across the board and $2,000 for police and fire,” Green said.
All in all, Green said she feels comfortable with the budget.
“This is my fourth year of being in office, and this is something that in my whole term I’ve only done four times,” Green said. “So, I’m to the point where I feel comfortable with the budget, and I think this year the process was a lot easier compared to my first year.”
The approved rates will be reviewed by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which has the authority to decrease any given line item but not to increase any of the advertised rates.
