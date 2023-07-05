GREENSBURG – The Chicago-based country/country-rock band “Buckle” will play at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater as the second concert in the “DecCo” seven show series presented this summer by Visit Greensburg, Decatur County Parks and Rec’ and the Arts and Cultural Council.
Billed as “Chicago’s premiere country party band,” the much sought after five piece has been compared to acts like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Toby Keith with big vocals, a big stage presence and a “big stadium” vibe in even the smallest of venues.
The DecCo summer concert series continues on July 21 with the ‘90s rock band The Why Store; local favorite Nuttin Fancy on July 22; Soul Pocket, a Cincinnati party and dance band on Aug. 5; Doug Henthorn with J. Elliott on Aug. 11; Southern Accents, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, on Sept. 9.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. and there is no admission charge.
Director of Visit Greensburg Philip Deiwert said attendance for the first show in the series, Hard Days’ Night, was great, and that all food and beverage vendors sold-out during the event.
“I expect a bigger attendance for Friday’s event. The Buckle has a terrific show planned,” he said.
Parking is available at Greensburg Community High School with special parking for the handicapped available closer to the stage.
Power of the Past will run shuttles to and from the park before and after the concert.
Food truck vendors will change each show, but Tree City Brewing is a sponsor and will be providing local craft beer and wines for purchase. Guests 21 years and older with an ID will be provided with an armband and will be permitted to drink anywhere inside the roped off area.
If you’d like to be a sponsor, or if you’d like to get involved as a volunteer, email info@visitgreensburg.com.
