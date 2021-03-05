BATESVILLE — On Friday, March 5 Kevin and Glenda Thomasson’s new store, Country Finds Flea Market, was welcomed to the Batesville community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“My husband has always loved the auctions and wheeling and dealing. He is about to retire and I am retired so that kind of led us this way,” Glenda Thomasson said.
The store is located at 14188 N Morris Washington Street in Batesville. The previous name of the business at the location was His Hands Extended Ministries.
Country Finds Flea Market sells antiques, vintage items, paintball gear, toys for children, live fishing bait, cement artwork and other interesting items. The store can order items and even have them customized for a higher cost.
“I’ve got a lot of vendors in here and they are all good people and I respect each and every one of them,” Kevin Thomasson said. “They all have the same dream I do as far as keeping their merchandise clean and neat and changed out weekly or monthly.”
The store is also getting the paperwork ready to begin offering fishing and hunting licenses.
“We just have a little bit of everything,” Glenda said.
The store opened its doors on Monday, March 1. The Thomasson’s are offering 10 percent off all items storewide through Sunday, March 7.
Opening Country Finds Flea Market has been a dream of the Thomasson’s for at least 10 years.
“It’s exciting,” Glenda said of opening the store. “I like the idea of having a little of this and that and people coming in looking around and buying. Even if they don’t buy, you get to meet people and converse with them. It’s just exciting.”
Glenda said the store has been successful in its first week of business.
“I thank the customers who have already come in from the first day we opened,” Glenda said.
Kevin’s goal is to keep new items coming into the business so returning shoppers find something they are interested in each visit.
“Come on in. You will find something you can’t live without,” Kevin said.
