GREENFIELD — Are you ready to acquire that special craft for yourself or as a gift?
Do you enjoy shopping one of the best market and vendor shows in Hancock County?
Hancock County Extension Homemakers feature their Country Vintage Market-Home for the Holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 North Apple Street, Greenfield.
Located in the Sarah Burke 4-H Exhibit Hall, the market will feature 48 vendors with many of the booths being Extension Homemaker clubs.
Included wares for sale this year include primitive items, painted wood crafts, delectable goodies, jewelry, and fabric creations. Your favorite vendors return with many new crafters showing their newest designs.
Admission and plentiful parking is free with the first 100 persons to enter the door receiving a shopping bag. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
The kitchen will be open and serving only the most yummy refreshments for sale. Donuts and biscuits and gravy will be served for breakfast while chicken salad croissants, coney dogs, vegetable soup and walking tacos will be offered for lunch.
Visit the Hancock County Extension Homemakers Country Vintage Market-Home for the Holidays and get your shopping for the holidays completed early! There will be something for everyone!
Information provided
