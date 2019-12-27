GREENSBURG – Decatur County Clerk Adina A. Roberts has announced that the Indiana State Child Support Payment System will be unavailable to process payments of any type on Monday, Dec. 30.
This includes payments made in person, online or by phone.
Roberts said the State of Indiana is doing a scheduled maintenance of this system, and that she has been told the system will be up and processing payments by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Also, Roberts said the Decatur County Clerk’s Office will be closing at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will be closed all day Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The county clerk’s office will re-open for business as usual at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Questions may be directed to the clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223.
