GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Council voted Tuesday morning to assist the Greensburg Housing Authority.
The council voted to give the local Housing Authority up to $3,027.67 per year over the next three years. That will come to 9,083.01 after three years.
That is approximately one-third of the money the organization needs to remain open locally.
It was revealed earlier this month the local Housing Authority was in danger of closing as a result of being considered insolvent and unable to satisfy an obligation to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Housing Authority Executive Director Milissa Ashley said the local agency is in default for repayment to HUD in the amount of $27,279.
“This debt was accumulated by indiscretions that occurred over 15 years ago,” Ashley said earlier in January. “The sequester of 2013 caused hardships to many Housing Authorities in the United States. Due to the sequester and prior indiscretions, Greensburg Housing Authority utilized funding improperly to stay operational. This is not a reflection of the conduct of the current executive director, or the current board of directors, as they were put into place after these issues.”
If the Greensburg Housing Authority is unable to recover from this debt and cannot find financial assistance by the deadline the Housing Authority would be required to voluntarily transfer the program to the Indianapolis Field Office by HUD, closing the local office.
Ashley told the Daily News last week she would be seeking a third of the money from the council, and another third from the Greensburg City Council when they meet Feb. 3.
Ashley said they also secured a donation from Valeo and from members of a local church, and that she also plans to meet with the Decatur County Community Foundation.
Ashley has previously told the Daily News the Greensburg Housing Authority is crucial to the needs of the disabled, the elderly, children, and people in difficult situations.
If the local Housing Authority closes, participants that are on the program currently will remain on the program and will be handled through the Indianapolis Field Office. The waiting list will transfer as well.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
