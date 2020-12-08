GREENSBURG - Mayor Josh Marsh said the city will continue to seek funds needed for a multi-million dollar improvement project along Park Road even though the Decatur County Commissioners failed to act on a request to partner on the project when asked to do so Monday morning.
Mayor Marsh and city engineer Ron May appeared before the county commissioners with a request that the county enter into an interlocal agreement detailing how costs for the improvement project - which involves both city and county-owned stretches of the street - would be split.
Following several minutes of discussion, president of the board of commissioners Rick Nobbe asked for a motion.
When it became obvious such a motion was not going to be made Nobbe said, "Thanks for coming in. I hope at some point that we can get a trail going out that way some way or another." The mayor and May then left the meeting.
Mayor Marsh said he is disappointed the commissioners did not support the rehabilitation of the Park Road corridor, but vowed to continue to pursue this community enhancement project for Greensburg's health, safety, economic development and growth.
"Even with the vocal support of Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg Community School Corporation, Decatur County YMCA, EDC of Greensburg/Decatur County, Chamber of Commerce, Decatur County Community Foundation, Decatur County Parks Department, Decatur County Visitors Commission, Greensburg Fire Department, State Senator Jean Leising, and State Representatives Randy Frye and Cindy Ziemke, the commissioners did not see the value in pursuing this project," Marsh said.
He added that not being able to demonstrate to INDOT that both the city and county are supportive of the project may have a negative impact on the city's ability to obtain funding from the state.
"The Indiana Department of Transportation views cross governmental partnerships in hard regards, and the county’s lack of commitment may harm our opportunity. Despite this, I remain optimistic that our portion of the presentation can stand on its own," the mayor said.
“We will submit an application worth $5.6 million to INDOT in January 2021 that will add sidewalks, trails, street lights, curbs and drainage to a portion of Park Road starting at the city limit boundary, which is CR 150 West, and will stretch east to approximately Ryle Center Drive," he continued. "We will present our project, which will include the need and the value it adds to our community. We will explain that this is part of a multi-phase, multi-year project that will have a lasting and tremendous impact on our community. The goal of the project is to have the funds awarded in spring of 2021 with construction to begin in 2026. If Phase 1 is successful, we would reapply in December of 2021 for Phase 2, and again in 2022 for Phase 3."
Marsh said even though the opportunity to work with the county on this endeavor didn’t work out, he remains committed to being a partner when it benefits the residents of Decatur County - including those who live in the city limits.
"I believe our community’s desire for economic development and growth is strong, and a project like the rehabilitation of Park Road only strengthens our community spirit and negotiating prowess when attracting and retaining top level talent to this community. That’s why I’m committed to this project,” Marsh said.
