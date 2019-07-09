GREENSBURG – After months of training, the Tree City Barkers 4-H members were proud to show off their dogs’ agility, obedience and showmanship skills on Saturday, July 6.
Twenty-one dogs participated in the Decatur County Fair Dog Show. Despite the heat, the 4-H members and dogs did an excellent job.
Holly Wagner, 4-H leader, reported that it was a highly competitive show and felt the quality of the participants was the best she has seen in many years.
“We have a fantastic group of 4-H members who work hard and support each other. Our members learn to be patient, positive and to think on their feet. Their dogs learn many essential skills like sitting, walking on a leash, and coming when called,” Wagner said.
The results of the dog show are as follows:
Obedience:
1A Beginners - 1st Simon Barber, 2nd Emmytt Bancroft, 3rd Aiden Tuttel
1A - 1st Kionna Bright, 2nd Cecilia Barber, 3rd Madison Hart
1B - 1st Rachel Teague, 2nd Lyric Stille
2B - 1st Blaine Wagner, 2nd Kionna Bright, 3rd Jessa Wagner
Veterans - 1st Rachel Teague
Obedience Grand Champion - Kionna Bright
Obedience Reserve Grand Champion - Cecilia Barber
Agility:
Excellence - 1st Blaine Wagner
Advanced B - 1st Jessa Wagner
Intermediate B - 1st Rachel Teague
Beginning B - 1st Megan Manlief, 2nd Kionna Bright, 3rd Brooklyn Hersley
Beginning A - 1st Emma Luttel, 2nd Wyatt Masters, 3rd Cecilia Barber
Novice - 1st Aiden Tuttel, 2nd Will Tuttel
Agility Grand Champion - Jessa Wagner
Agility Reserve Grand Champion - Blaine Wagner
Showmanship:
Senior - 1st Rachel Teague, 2nd Kionna Bright, 3rd Emma Luttel
Intermediate - 1st Blaine Wagner, 2nd Lily Hellmich, 3rd Cecilia Barber
Junior - 1st Jessa Wagner, 2nd Wyatt Masters, 3rd Brooklyn Hersley
Beginner - 1st Emmytt Bancroft, 2nd Simon Barber, 3rd Will Cathey
Showmanship Grand Champion - Kionna Bright
Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion - Rachel Teague
Poster:
Senior: 1st Rachel Teague
Intermediate: 1st Blaine Wagner, 2nd Cassidy Coomer
Junior: 1st Jessa Wagner, 2nd Emmytt Bancroft, 3rd Wyatt Masters
Poster Grand Champion - Blaine Wagner
Poster Reserve Grand Champion - Jessa Wagner
Costume Class Winners:
Wyatt and Coal as the UPS Truck and Delivery Man
Cecilia and Max as Cleopatra and King Tut
Kaeli and Brownie as Cupcake and Baker
Madison and Kate as Hot Dog and Hot Dog Salesman
Top Dog Award:
(The Top Dog Award is calculated by adding the scores from all classes.)
1st Overall - Blaine Wagner
2nd Overall - Rachel Teague
3rd Overall - Cassie Coomer
4th Overall- Wyatt Masters
5th Overall - Jessa Wagner
