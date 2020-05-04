County Fair still set to run in July

GREENSBURG – At present, the Decatur County 4-H Fair is still a go.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current social distancing measures, many around the county may have questioned whether or not there would be a fair this year.
Currently, the fair is set to run July 9 to 15. The Decatur County Extension Office and the 4-H Council will be releasing dates for the projects to be brought, or changes that may be made for the fair shows.
Decatur County Fair Board President Phil Nobbe provided an update on the situation.
“At this time, the fair is on as scheduled; there will be a lot of noticeable changes for fairgoers to see,” Nobbe said. “The state and county health departments will have mandated rules and regulations for the safety of the patrons. These changes are being discussed with Leuhr’s Ideal Rides, food vendors, as well as social distancing issues that will be reviewed weekly up to the dates of the fair.”
Nobbe also spoke about changes that are on the horizon this summer.
“The Fair Board has had a phone conference call with Luehr’s Ideal Rides.” Nobbe said. “They are working with the Indiana Association of Fairs regarding the new rules and regulations for the requirements on ride and food safety. The rides will be specially cleaned each day prior to opening and between each new set of riders. They are also discussing the spacing between riders. Vendors will also follow stricter guidelines from the state and county health departments. The track events committee has been in contact with each track event promoter, and they plan on working along with the Fair board to keep spectators and participants safe.”
While the fair is still on for this summer, the Daily News asked Nobbe if there’s any chance at all of it being canceled.
“The Fair Board of Decatur County will follow the guidelines for gathering ordinances set forth by the state and county,” Nobbe said. “We will review all new mandates and changes weekly to keep the safety of each citizen in mind. We will not have a definite answer until closer to fair dates.”
Nobbe indicated they are constantly monitoring situations and staying up to date on everything.
“There has been and will be many meetings by the different committees, fair board, grounds committee, 4-H Council, the Purdue Extension, just to name a few, that help put our very successful fair together each year,” Nobbe said. “We are communicating consistently to stay abreast of the ever changing situation. All dates for changes will be released when each committee is notified of changes.”
All in all, the COVID-19 pandemic might have an effect on future county fairs.
“Most definitely,” Nobbe said. “This pandemic has opened the eyes of us all. Social distance will need to be considered with everything that we plan. We will start thinking outside the box, where we were thinking of ride safety, food safety, etcetera. We will now need to think about health and distance of each patron.”
The Daily News will provide updates on any changes that are made to this year’s fair.
