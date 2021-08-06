GREENSBURG - It would appear that Decatur County is not "out of the woods" yet when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Decatur County has moved into a yellow COVID-19 advisory.
Decatur County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin said, "At this point, we are recommending avoiding gatherings of more then 250, and masks are recommended for anyone while they are in public, fully vaccinated or not, and masks are strongly recommended for anyone with underlying conditions."
The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is "about a thousand times more contagious" than the original virus that shut the world down in 2020, the first year of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is about as contagious as chicken pox, and the viral load that those suffering with it is much higher," said Durbin. "So, if you are unvaccinated and you're with someone that has the Delta variant then the chances are really good that you are going to get it. The virus has changed."
Durbin explained that viruses are always looking for a new way to survive and infect others.
"Viruses will try new things, and when it finds something that's effective it becomes more contagious. Because it is so effective at giving people the disease, it's out-competed all the rest of the strains and is now responsible for at least 80 percent of the new cases," he said. "In the last weeks, we've had 49 new cases diagnosed with the virus, and even though we don't test each case for the Delta variant we do know that Decatur County's vaccination rate is only 44 percent. That's not good."
Durbin said that Decatur County is currently following all the recommendations, and noted the new edicts are are only recommendations.
What does he advise?
"Get vaccinated," he said. "It's the only tool we have to fight this off, so get vaccinated."
The Health Department is offering all three brands of vaccine - Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer - by appointment only at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, and can be reached at (812) 663-8301.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital is now vaccinating by appointment only from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays at their Immunization Clinic located in the Medical Arts Plaza at 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg. Call 812-222-0422 for an appointment.
For more information on COVID-19 and to see the Indiana map of advisory levels, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
