GREENSBURG — Various public officials recently appealed to the Decatur County Council concerning their salaries and the pay their employees are receiving.
Decatur County Recorder Dottie Robbins began her appeal, thanking the Council for considering organizing a study of local county worker salaries compared to those in surrounding counties.
“I wouldn’t be much of a leader if I didn’t fight for myself and my staff,” Robbins said.
Robbins asked for permission to move roughly $14,262 from the Perpetuation Fund to adjust her and her staff’s salaries in the 2022 budget.
“The State Board of Accounts said I need to have your approval to do this,” she said.
Council member Ernie Gauck asked Robbins if this would be a year by year event and Robbins responded, “Yes, if you can’t get this salary thing under control. I’m hoping you’ll follow up with this committee on salaries ...” at which point Council member Deanna Burkhart interjected, “There’s no hoping, it’s going to happen.”
After Robbins explained how the transfer would be made, Gauck followed with, “You know we have only so many chunks (of money) we can use, and with the way things are going I don’t want to raise any taxes right now.”
A lively conversation ensued between the Council and the gallery.
Council members spoke frankly about the county salary merit system and its obvious shortcomings, noting the various issues that need to be broached. Gallery members, consisting mostly of other Courthouse department heads, offered their dissatisfaction.
Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts appealed next saying she was there with the same needs as Robbins. Diane Wenning and Teresa Kovacich made appeals as well.
After the meeting closed, Burkhart offered her appraisal of the situation and voiced her intentions for organizing a salary task force planned for 2022.
“I’ve always wanted to take a look at what the compensation and the workload is for departments in comparison to each other and other counties,” said Burkhart.
“It also became very interesting to me that everyone in the courthouse felt they should make the same wages because they were in the courthouse,” she said.
She added that in the past once someone came to the Council requesting more money, everyone else needed to do it too.
“It’s gotten out of hand,” she said.
Burkhart said her planned study will examine other county populations and their salaries compared to their workloads, as well as pertinent metrics affecting comparable Decatur County employees.
“I’ve always been for fair compensation,” she said. “My goal is to make sure there’s a voice from every angle, and not have a one-sided discussion. So I’m going to be very conscientious and maybe even get the public’s view of this issue. But I haven’t had an official meeting because I’m still assessing who’s volunteered, see who we have and who we need that might make us stronger. They may not like what they hear after we’re done, but I hope to have the studies done before this time next year, or at least have discussion points so that we can have more informed conversations next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.