GREENSBURG — Several local residents addressed the Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education at their monthly meeting Wednesday night. The topic of shared concern was an increase in property taxes, with the bulk of the increase coming from the taxing authority of the county schools.
Decatur County resident John Derheimer spoke first. He set the trend of complimenting the school board’s dedication to the local schools and the work they do every day before moving onto his concerns.
“I kind of knew this freight train of taxes was going to hit us because I watched units go up on the roof and I watched the fronts being built,” Derheimer said. “But I didn’t expect that hit and the amount of it. I think if there’s anything this group [the school board] could’ve done, it would be to let us know.”
Derheimer went on to say that his property taxes as a whole increased 19% and his school taxes increased 32%.
Others in the crowd shared higher increases with much of the same verbiage. Barb Herbert and her husband’s taxes increased by $1,200, $800 of which went to the schools. She pointed out that Gaylor Electric has a lawsuit against them at this time and asked for a detailed report on the money spent on capital improvements.
While the board had no obligation to respond, Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns took notes and addressed several concerns.
First, he pointed out that the school corporation had posted the legally required public notices and held the prescribed 1028 public hearing. At that time, Dr. Burns said there were no public comments. In relation to the detailed list of completed projects, Dr. Burns offered to share a 79-page document detailing the improvements.
“In 2018, we were the 8th lowest in property taxes for schools in the entire state. We were 281st out of 289,” Dr. Burns said. “We’re now the 31st lowest, so there are still 250 school corporations in the state of Indiana whose property taxes are higher than ours. We basically jumped 20 and a half cents.”
Dr. Burns explained that the law prevented the school corporation from spending more than $5 million per school and he could not borrow from one to supplement the other, i.e. $4 million at NDHS and $6 million at SDHS. The $20 million cap would have been exceeded, but he said the corporation decided to take care only of things that needed to be taken care of.
“Everything from when the buildings were built, and they were in awful shape... I want to say a third of the buildings had asbestos,” Dr. Burns said. “This was all infrastructure. This was original chairs. We had kids welding desks together at school because our desks were 40 years old... There was nothing shiny, nothing fun. It was all behind the walls, above the ceilings and below the floors. It’s very expensive when you start tearing up terrazo to get to plumbing to redo plumbing for somewhere in the ballpark of 600,000 square feet of buildings.”
The final total for the capital improvements was $18.206 million. Dr. Burns described the perfect storm of this tax increase coupled with the county’s recent assessments and the skyrocketing home valuations.
“I want to say that we have been very diligent with our money,” Dr. Burns said. “We have had no excess. We’re not putting turf on football fields. We’re not adding anything that I consider frivolous. It is just to keep buildings safe and secure for the kids.”
It should be noted the Daily News has featured several stories about the bond issuance that paid for the various school improvement projects and updates as those projects took place.
In other news, the board approved the resignation of NDES Title I Interventionist Nate Canfield, SDES Educational Assistant Emily Baltus and NDES part-time Educational Assistant Misti Burchett as well as the retirement of bus driver Theresa Crain.
New appointments included SDHS Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Jason Hacker, NDHS English Teacher Val Stephen, SDHS Special Education Instructional Assistant Zach Luttel, NDHS 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach Tyler Johnson and NDES Title I Interventionist Mary Rogers.
