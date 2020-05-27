GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation recently presented more than $125,000 in scholarships to 27 deserving seniors and graduates from North and South Decatur High Schools via the schools’ video awards ceremonies.
“These scholarships are presented to seniors and past graduates who have worked hard and excelled academically throughout their high school years,” a news release from the DCCSF states. “We hopes that, with the help of this money, these young people will be able to continue to excel as they further their education. We are excited to be able to help them do that.”
2020 DCCSF Awards Recipients Burney and Lucy Lehman Memorial Scholarship:
$7,106 for each year for 4 years – Jane Spreckelson – NDHS
$4,737 for each year for 4 years – Joseph Bedel – NDHS
$7,106 for each year for 4 years – Kylie Owens – SDHS
$4,737 for each year for 4 years – Brogan Howard – SDHS
Sparks Memorial Scholarship:
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Elana Bedel – NDHS
Risk-Sparks Scholarship:
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Brooke Tichenor – SDHS
Russell Corya Memorial Agriculture Scholarship:
$1,250 for 1 year – Olivia McGuire- SDHS
Robert Friedersdorf Memorial Ag. Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Charles Frensemeier – SDHS
Cecilia Sprigmeyer Memorial Scholarship:
$1,354 for 1 year – Olivia Vanderbur – NDHS
$1,484 for 1 year – Alexis Fox- SDHS
$1,484 for 1 year – Anna Johannigman- Marian University
Shirk English Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Ashley Morford – NDHS
Jean A. Reed Memorial Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Sidney Parmer- NDHS
George Hayes Memorial Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Emma Luttel – NDHS
$1,000 for 1 year –Taylor Smith-NDHS
Arthur Moore Memorial Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Conner Bower – SDHS
$1,000 for 1 year- Victoria Storm- SDHS
$1,000 for 1 year- Kalie Fry- SDHS
$1,000 for 1 year- Claire Hamilton-SDHS
Dollars for Scholars Scholarship:
$1,000 for 1 year – Brendan Spears – NDHS
General Scholarships:
$1,000 for 1 year – Victoria Rodgers – NDHS
$1,000 for 1 year – Zachary Kramer- NDHS
$1,000 for 1 year – Craig Adams – NDHS
$1,000 for 1 year – Olivia Bohman- NDHS
$1,000 for 1 year – Tanisha Bushhorn – SDHS
$1,000 for 1 year – Lydia Isenberg – SDHS
$1,000 for 1 year- Sierra Kallie- SDHS
Donations to the Foundation may be made at any time, and the Foundation gladly accepts gifts from individuals and estates, including gifts made in honor of or in memory of those who have shown a commitment to the Foundation and the youth of Decatur County.
Information on donating can be found at www.dccsfoundation.org.
