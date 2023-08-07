GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Schools launched their Industrial Integration Academy curriculum last week with a meet-and-greet involving students and staff at North Decatur and local manufacturing management personnel.
IIA is a curriculum that places the student directly onto the manufacturing floors of Delta Faucet, NiPro Pharma Packaging (Westport), Honda Indiana Auto Plant (Greensburg) and Batesville Tool and Die, giving them first-hand experience into how a life in manufacturing could really look for them.
First semester juniors spend a block per week for eight weeks at each of the five facilities. They rise through a curriculum that balances classroom work with factory time so that, ultimately, they are eligible to serve a paid internship and then full-time with the company after graduation.
Elizabeth Umbrelt from Delta Faucet, Stephanie Spillman from Honda IAP, Shane Miller from Nipro and Brent Muckerheide from Batesville Tool and Die welcomed the students and offered a description of their company’s manufacturing floor and culture.
Program Manager of Workforce & Education, IN-MaC’s Lisa Deck, worked closely with the NDHS staff to make the program available for county school students.
“These students are going to have an opportunity to make informed choices before they graduate, and they’re going to get paid to go to school their senior year,” she said.
Students currently enrolled in the program will spend their first day in the local manufacturing facilities Aug. 13.
For more information on IIA, contact the guidance counselors at either North of South Decatur High School.
