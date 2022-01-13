DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Jarrod Burns has announced corporation schools – North and South Decatur – are modifying their COVID isolation and quarantine protocols to align with Centers for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health guidelines.
Moving forward, if a student tests positive they will be required to stay home for a minimum of five days.
The student may return to school on day six if asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving and wear a mask day six to 10. If unable to mask properly at all times, the student must remain isolated at home for a total of 10 days.
Symptoms must be resolving/improving and the student must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication.
The student may resume extracurricular activities on day six if able to wear a mask properly at all times from day six to day 10.
If a student is exposed to someone with COVID-19 in or outside the classroom, including home contacts:
They should stay home for five days after the last day of exposure to the positive case.
Return to class on day six if asymptomatic and wear a mask at all times for at least five days (quarantine ends 10 days after the last day of exposure to the positive case).
No extracurricular activities for five days of home quarantine. The student may resume day six only if able to wear a mask at all times including while actively performing or playing during sporting activity) for days six to 10. If they cannot safely mask they cannot participate in extracurricular activity.
If COVID symptoms develop the student should get tested and stay home.
If they test positive they should follow isolation guidelines. If the test is negative they should return to school when symptoms have resolved.
