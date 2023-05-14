DECATUR COUNTY – The Decatur County Community Schools (DCCS) Board of Education gathered Wednesday night for their regular meeting to announce awards, discuss school updates and conduct regular business.
Routine matters included approval of field trips, claims, appointments, terminations, resignations, retirements and leaves of absence.
Appointments included North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School (NDHS) Homebound Instruction Taylor Issacs, North Decatur Elementary School (NDES) First Grade Teacher Makenna Boyer and Madison Hankins resigning from SPED Interventionist to become a SPED teacher.
South Decatur High School (SDHS) appointed second shift Custodian Judi Poulter, long-term Spanish Substitute Diana Apostolakos and Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Maurice Buckner.
Resignations included NDHS Educational Assistant Madison Ewing, Ag Teacher Audrey Wicker and NDES Interventionist Mary Rogers.
David Vanderbur, Roel Hulbosch and Anthony Freidersdorf all attended the meeting to express concerns about the singular agriculture teacher at South Decatur High School (SDHS). All three community members were in agreement that the school needs more ag staffers and feared the potential loss of the school’s ag program.
Extra Effort Awards were handed out to DCCS staff members Terry Amberger, Rhonda Scheibler, Bob Ramp, Kim Connall and Greg Kuplinski.
The board approved the reappointment of Mike Gasper to the Decatur County Contractual Public Library Board of Trustees.
The 2023-2024 handbooks were approved for each school.
A total of $5,886.55 in donations were accepted. Principals Rob Smith and Debbie Reynolds offered report updates about goings-on around their respective schools. NDES Principal Smith discussed the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new design studio, the adoption of 9-week prizes for honor students which shows an increase in average grades and honor students overall and the $37,000 (the highest amount to date for this fundraiser) raised in the Walkathon among other things. One hundred percent of those proceeds return to the students through supplies, field trips and other student necessities.
NDHS Principal Reynolds discussed improvements to the Early College Program at NDHS, Academic Team success of achieving top 10 in the Indiana Academic Superbowl and announced that 68% of seniors achieved either technical or academic honor. NDHS graduation is scheduled for noon on June 3.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 14 at NDES.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.