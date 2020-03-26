GREENSBURG – Decatur County Community Schools has announced a change in the way North and South Decatur schools will provide lunches for their students while all schools are closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To comply with the stay-at-home ordinance recently issued by Governor Holcomb, both schools are changing their meal distribution times starting Monday, March 30.
“Our turnout has been absolutely amazing,” DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “We are just wanting to help people out with only requiring them to make one trip instead of two a week to pick up breakfast and lunch. It will definitely be a little more work for us, but we don’t mind at all if it helps out kids and families in the community.”
Meal service is being changed to once a week with the actual meal packs including five breakfast snacks and five lunch bags with milk.
Children should be present and meals should not be consumed on site.
No identification or paperwork is required to pick up the meal packs.
Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. They are being made available on a first come, first served basis.
For the safety of the school workers, families must stay in their cars. The parking lots outside of both school cafeterias will be set-up as a “grab-and-go” drive through.
Families needing further assistance getting meals should contact DCCS Food Director Christy DeVries at cdevries@decaturco.k12.in.us.
North Decatur High School is located at 3172 N. Ind. 3 and South Decatur High School is at 8885 S. Ind. 3.
