County schools back in session this week

DECATUR COUNTY – Students within the Decatur County Community Schools district are expected to make their way back to school Thursday.
While they prepare to begin another 180-day school year, DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns offered some words of advice for North Decatur and South Decatur students.
“My advice for students is to always have a positive attitude, and to do their personal best every day,” Burns said.
At present, it is not known how many students will be within the district for the 2019-2020 school year. Burns said they will have quite a few students enroll in the coming days.
Burns said he is looking forward to wrapping up the school improvement projects, and seeing the new staff within the district thrive in their new environment.
“I'm most looking forward to our construction projects to wrap up at all four schools, along with all of the new staff throughout the school district,” Burns said. “I have three new administrators and almost 20 new teachers that are excited and ready to go.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work at the county schools is addressing electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also being redone.
The local school district was recently assured by their contractor, Runnebohm Construction, that they are ready for students to return this week.
In a July 24 statement to the public, Burns said, “As the first semester unfolds, you may see construction workers continuing to complete various projects, but this will not impact the district’s mission to provide a high quality education to students.”
Burns told the Daily News Monday there is A/C in all four buildings, and 95 percent of the flooring is complete.
“The fire marshal and the Department of Homeland Security have to give us clearance regardless,” Burns said. “We’ve talked to both of them. The fire marshal said we are good to go. Air quality tests will be done Wednesday.”
Burns also indicated if there were or are any concerns between now and Thursday, the fire marshal would not give them clearance to return.
As for meal prices, breakfast prices are currently set at $1.50 for elementary students and $2 for high school students. Lunch prices are set at $2.40 for elementary students and high school lunches are set at $2.65.
Students will also have their regular days off this year. Students will be out of school Sept. 2 for Labor Day, from Oct. 7-11 for fall break, from Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving break, from Dec. 23 until Jan. 3 for Christmas break, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day, from March 9-20 for spring break, April 10 for Good Friday and May 25 for Memorial Day.
The last day of school is currently scheduled for May 29.
Decatur County Community Schools can be reached at 812-663-4595.
