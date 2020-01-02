County schools graduation rate above 95%

DECATUR COUNTY — Overall, Decatur County Community Schools had a 95.27 percent graduation rate for the 2018/2019 school year, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Education.
Within the Decatur County Community Schools district, 141 of 148 students graduated last year from either North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School or South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School.
The school district’s non-waiver graduation rate was 79.73 percent.
More specifically, at NDHS, 73 of 79 students graduated for a 92.41 percent graduation rate. The school’s non-waiver graduation rate was 79.75 percent.
At SDHS, the graduation rate was 98.55 percent, and according to reported numbers, 68 of 69 students walked across the stage to receive their diploma. The school’s non-waiver graduation rate was 79.71 percent.
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns seemed more than happy with the results.
“I’m super proud,” Burns said. “Our teachers are great. It all starts in kindergarten and all those teachers have a huge impact. It’s a full team effort and that’s what makes this so amazing.”
The superintendent also said it’s about caring about a student’s success, which plays a huge role in having such a high graduation rate.
“I think what we do so well is we get to know our students, and then students care about their education and want to come to school,” Burns said. “It’s the fact that we are a family and we care. We don’t allow students to give up. We care about them all.”
Burns also lauded the educators and officials across the district for helping make this possible.
“I give all the credit in the world to every teacher and school official in our district,” Burns said. “They are always striving to get better. We’re learning and growing as educators together.”
The school district finds themselves above the state average of 87.29 percent. The state’s non-waiver rate was 76.73 percent. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78 percent.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
This is the second of a two-part story. The first story focused on the graduation rate for Greensburg Community School Corporation.
For Greensburg Community High School, 151 out of 157 students graduated, giving the school a 96.18 percent graduation rate. The non-waiver graduation rate was 89.81 percent.
