County schools had successful first day

DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said they had a successful first day of school Thursday across the county.
Though the school continues renovations as part of a district-wide project, Burns said they were prepared and students are in a safe learning environment.
“Everything went well,” Burns said. “Everything is safe. We just had a small glitch on the first day, but it’s all fixed.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work at the county schools is addressing electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also being redone.
Burns said plans call for substantial completion of the renovation projects to conclude by Dec. 27.
Burns recently told the Daily News Monday there is A/C in all four buildings, and 95 percent of the flooring is complete.
In a statement to the community just a few weeks ago, Burns said as the first semester unfolds, parents and students may see construction workers continuing to complete various projects, but it will not impact the district’s mission to provide a high quality education to students.
The local school district was assured a few weeks ago by their contractor, Runnebohm Construction, students would be able to return this week.
That proved to be accurate.
“The majority of the work [remaining] is outside the building and outside the classroom,” Burns said.
All in all, Burns was impressed with the staff, students and parents for a successful start.
“It was one of the most positive starts we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burns said. “It isn’t ideal to have construction, but it was an amazing first day. I had a lot of great conversations. There are no loud noises, and everyone has rallied together for the new school year. I’m proud of how hard everyone has worked.”
In order to return, the schools had to pass examinations from a fire marshal and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as having to pass a water quality test and an air quality test.
“Everything passed its test with flying colors,” Burns said.
Decatur County Community Schools can be reached at 812-663-4595.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.