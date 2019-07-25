County schools prepared for Aug. 8 return

DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Community Schools officials have been assured by their renovation project contractor Runnebohm Construction that students will be able to return to school Aug. 8.
“It is our pleasure to welcome everyone back from summer vacation as we kickoff the 2019-2020 school year,” Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “This has been a busy summer for hiring new staff, building construction projects, and planning for the upcoming school year, to name a few things. We are excited for students to return and the buildings to be filled with enthusiasm and excitement for a new school year.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work is addressing electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also being redone.
As for the cost of the planned work, they are capped at a maximum of $5 million per school and cannot exceed that number.
Monies for the building improvement project will come from property taxes. With that said, for every $100,000 of value on a Decatur County resident’s home, one could expect their property taxes to increase by $5.50 per month.
“This summer, all buildings underwent an extensive renovation project,” Burns said. “We have met with our general contractor, Runnebohm Construction, and have been assured that we are ready for students to return on Thursday, Aug. 8. As the first semester unfolds, you may see construction workers continuing to complete various projects, but this will not impact the district’s mission to provide a high quality education to students.”
Burns and assistant superintendent Nicholas Flowers also lauded the community for their support.
“All of you should be proud to live in communities where their schools are a top priority,” Burns said. “The success of the district would not be possible without the support of every family. Thank you for your strong support of our school. Again, it is our privilege to serve you and if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact either one of us. On behalf of the faculty and staff at Decatur County Community Schools, best wishes for a successful school year to you and your family.”
Today (July 26) is the final day for online registration for the school year. Parents can access registration through the district’s website at www.decaturco.k12.in.us.
Decatur County Community Schools can be reached at 812-663-4595.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
