GREENSBURG — After meeting with their contractor for their renovation projects, Decatur County Community Schools made it known Wednesday evening they’ve been assured they are ready for students to return to school Aug. 8.
Decatur County Community Schools’ general contractor, Runnebohm Construction, led an extensive project over the course of the summer, updating buildings across North and South Decatur schools. In a statement issued to the press Wednesday, the school district said, “You may see construction workers continuing to complete various projects, but this will not impact the district’s mission to provide a high quality education to students.”
Online registration for the new school year remains open until Friday. Parents can access registration through the district’s website at www.decaturco.k12.in.us and follow the steps from there.
A more in-depth story on this topic will be featured in Friday’s edition of the Daily News.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
