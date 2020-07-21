GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community School Board recently reviewed their plans for mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic as North And South Decatur students prepare to return to school on Aug. 6.
A copy of the "Return to Learn" plan is available for each school online at ndes.decaturco.k12.in.us/Home and sdes.decaturco.k12.in.us/Home. Copies of each schools' student handbook are available there as well.
Governor Holcomb has obliged each school system in the state to adopt a re-entry plan addressing the school's ability to maintain safe and healthy school environments and the prevalence of COVID-19.
In response, DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns and his staff have put together a 24-page document outlining how North and South Decatur schools will effectively and safely deal with any COVID-19 threat to staff and students during the upcoming school year.
"We realize our schools play an integral part in our community, and with that we have the added responsibility to make sure we are doing everything possible to keep students, staff and community as safe as we can," said Burns.
The document addresses social distancing standards in all aspects of the student's day, from class size to field trip protocols and even how social distancing will be monitored in student and public restrooms.
A special sections deals with individual student COVID-19 statuses (i.e. "positive symptomatic," "positive asymptomatic," etc.) and how those students will be dealt with in regards to the safety of the rest of the building's population.
Protocols for visitors to the schools are set and explained including mask requirement and protocols for releasing students, etc.
All attendance award programs for the year are cancelled.
A three-phase timeline of how athletics and extracurricular activities will be handled through the school year is included, as well as an appendix explaining food policies and social-distancing requirements in the cafeterias.
The plan is finalized with an endorsement and a signature from Decatur County Health Department Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin.
"The steps presented in this document will allow us to not only educate students, but keep everyone safe as we navigate through these uncertain times," said Burns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.