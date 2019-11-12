DECATUR COUNTY — Decatur County Community Schools will be closed Tuesday (Nov. 19), school officials have announced.
In a joint statement, DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns, Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Flowers, North Decatur Elementary School Principal Rob Smith, South Decatur Elementary School Principal Angel Hocker, North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School Principal Debbie Reynolds and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jim Jameson said one-third of the DCCS faculty and staff are requesting a personal day to attend a statewide rally at the Statehouse called Red for Ed Action Day.
Due to the high percentage of faculty and staff out, DCCS will be unable to have adequate instruction and supervision to ensure student safety, the joint announcement stated.
The district does not have enough substitute teachers to cover the amount of teachers that have requested off across the district.
According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, Red for Ed Action Day talking points include teacher compensation, standardized testing and repealing Professional Growth Plan/externship requirements.
The Action Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
“We support our teachers in advocating for their profession and students to ensure that public education is adequately funded and held accountable appropriately,” the joint statement states. “DCCS will be represented by many of our hardworking faculty and staff that will be in attendance at the rally.”
With the district having built-in make-up days, the day will be made up Feb. 17 (Presidents Day).
“This will not be considered an e-learning day,” DCCS officials said. “Although we know that this will inconvenience some families, our hope is that there is enough notice for families to make alternative plans for childcare. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for supporting our teachers, staff, and students.”
Other school districts around the state are also cancelling classes Tuesday for similar reasons.
More information on Red for Ed Action Day can be found by visiting www.ista-in.org.
