GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Commissioners, in accordance with Governor Holcomb's EO20-26, have decided to slowly reopen the county and resuming business as usual in metered steps.
"We will rescind our previous emergency health alert status beginning Monday morning, May 4," Commissioner Rick Nobbe said over the weekend.
The Decatur County courthouse and various public offices are operating by appointment only, as has been the case since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Many county and city officials continue to work from home.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is repealed, and the county is operating under a "yellow" emergency status and travel advisory.
In his "Roadmap to Reopen Indiana for Hoosiers, Businesses and State Governments," Holcomb details "a measured and staggered approach to reopening businesses in five stages, each additional stage being subject to fewer restrictions and limitations than the previous stage."
Friday through Sunday was designated Stage 1. This phase includes only essential manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, government, business and other critical operations remaining open. Schools remain closed.
Stage 2 began Monday, May 4, for most counties. Marion and Lake counties can begin Stage 2 on May 11. Cass County can start Stage 2 on May 18. This stage stipulates that those 65 and older or at high-risk should remain home as much as possible. Social gatherings can increase to 25 people.
Restaurants can open at 50% capacity starting May 11. Essential travel restrictions will be lifted. Remaining manufacturers that were not considered essential will be able to open. Retail and commercial businesses will open at 50% capacity.
While state rules would allow Indianapolis to begin Phase 2 on May 11, a stay-at-home order for Marion County extends through May 15.
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open for dine-in starting May 11 at 50% capacity, but bar seating will remain closed.
Personal services such as hair salons and tattoo parlors can begin to open May 11 by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines.
Those who work in office settings are encouraged to work remotely whenever possible.
Starting May 8 for all counties, Indiana worship services may convene though social distancing should continue. Indoor services of more than 10 people will be permitted. Those 65 and older are asked to stay home.
On May 24, Stage 3 is scheduled to begin. Stipulations include those who are high-risk may venture out, cautiously. Those who can work remotely should continue to do so. Social gatherings of up to 100 people may occur. Retail stores and malls can go up to 75% capacity. Movie theaters can operate at 50% capacity.
If still on track, the state can move to Stage 4 by June 14. Face coverings will be optional. Zoos and museums can open at 50% capacity. Social gatherings of up to 200 will be allowed. State government buildings will reopen to the public. Office employees can resume work at full capacity. Retail can open at full capacity. Dining service can open at 75% capacity. Recreational sports and leagues can resume.
Stage 5 would begin July 4. Fairs, festivals and sporting events can resume, with social distancing guidelines. Remote work will still be optional. Retails stores, gyms, personal services and dining can operate at full capacity. Restrictions will be lifted at amusement parks and like facilities.
At Stage 5, the state will decide how to approach the next school year.
"It's still vital for everyone to keep social distancing and wearing masks," said Nobbe.
According the Decatur County Memorial Hospital, the county has shown decreasing numbers in new cases and hospitalizations for two weeks, "but if numbers start to move back up, we'll have to address that in some way," Nobbe said. "We're continuing to work with the hospital and the Board of Health, and we'll all get through this a day at a time."
