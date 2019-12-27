County tax rates to increase

DECATUR COUNTY — Individual income tax rates will increase in Decatur County beginning Jan. 1.
Decatur County is one of 10 counties with new tax rates, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
Decatur County’s individual income tax rate will increase from 2.35 percent to 2.5 percent, a 0.15 percent increase.
Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reported to the DOR. Once reported, they are then reviewed for compliance with Indiana law.
According to the DOR, these tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in any of these counties and have income tax withholdings. County tax rates for individuals are based on an employee’s Indiana county of residence as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Former Decatur County Council President Ernie Gauck, who recently stepped down from that position, told the Daily News the increase will be used for the new county jail.
“The increase is 0.15 percent, and what we’re trying to do is pay off the bonds for the new jail,” Gauck said. “We’re hoping to take the increase off next year.”
The new jail will help alleviate a jail overcrowding issue Decatur County has faced for a long time.
Original plans allow for 246 inmates to be held at the new jail facility, which is under construction on S. Ireland Street near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant has said previously extra beds could be added.
Keys for the new Decatur County Detention Center are expected to be handed over to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department in February.
According to Decatur County Detention Center Commander Dana Parker, they’ll begin training employees at that time to get them prepared for the new facility.
Parker said he doesn’t expect inmates to move in to the facility until March.
Gauck said the increase will have a small effect on those in the county. He said for those who make $50,000 per year, the rate increase will have an impact of about $70 per year.
Gauck indicated county officials did look elsewhere for money.
“We didn’t want to make it halfway through the year and run out of money,” Gauck said. “We looked at everything, but there was money needed in other public safety areas.”
Other counties with new tax rates include Cass, Fulton, Gibson, Hamilton, Henry, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox and Tippecanoe.
According to the DOR, a list of rates for all Indiana counties is available on the DOR’s website in Departmental Notice No. 1 at www.dor.in.gov by clicking on “Legal Resources,” selecting “Tax Library” and then selecting “Departmental Notices.”
Employers with questions about these county income tax rates can contact the DOR at 317-233-4016.
