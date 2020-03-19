DECATUR COUNTY - Decatur County Treasurer Jamie Boling recently shared important tax-related information.
Tax bills are being mailed to Decatur County residents. When you receive these bills, Boling is asking that you do your share to keep yourself and others safe.
Here is a list of options for making payments:
* Mail your payment to Decatur County Treasurer, 150 Courthouse Square, Suite 138, Greensburg, IN 47240.
* Drop your payment into the lockbox on the right side at the main entrance of the courthouse. Someone from the treasurer's office will be checking this box every hour.
If you pay by check it will be considered as your receipt, you will not receive a receipt by return mail.
* Pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 or by calling the office at 812-663-4190. There is a 2.5% fee charged by the processing company. When your credit card clears the bank your payment will be posted to your account.
* Pay online at billpayit.com/decaturcointax and follow the instructions.
Cash payments are not being accepted at this time. If you plan to pay with cash you are asked to get a money order instead.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call the treasurer's office at 812-663-4190.
