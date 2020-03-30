GREENSBURG — Decatur County had a 3.2 percent unemployment rate for the month of February.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
In February, 14,346 residents were employed, 468 were unemployed, and 14,814 were participating in the labor force.
As compared to January, 14,317 local residents were reportedly employed, 487 were unemployed, and 14,804 were participating in the labor force.
In February 2019, 14,729 were employed, 558 were unemployed, and 15,287 were participating in the labor force.
In areas surrounding Decatur County, Rush County had a 2.8 percent unemployment rate, Franklin County was at 3.9 percent, Ripley County was at 3.7 percent, Jennings County was at 3.5 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.5 percent, and Shelby County was at 2.9 percent.
As a whole, the state’s unemployment rate is 3.1 percent, which remains lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent.
Furthermore, Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 3,114 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 1,599 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,713 employed residents.
The state’s labor force is now at 3.39 million, and the labor force participation rate is 64.4 percent. That is above the 63.4 percent national rate.
Private sector employment grew by 3.900 in February due to gains of 2,300 in private educational and health services, and by 1,600 in construction. Gains were offset by 1,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and by 300 in professional and business services.
Total private employment is now at 2,748,000, which is 1,300 below the January 2019 peak.
The March employment report will be available April 20.
