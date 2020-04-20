County unemployment rate at 3.1 percent

GREENSBURG — Decatur County’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1 percent during March, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
In March, Decatur County had 13,818 residents employed, 440 residents unemployed and 14,258 participating in the labor force.
As compared to February, there were 14,331 residents employed, 468 unemployed and 14,797 participating in the labor force.
A year ago, in March 2019, 14,594 were employed, 526 were unemployed and 15,120 were participating in the labor force.
Surrounding Decatur County, Rush County had a 2.9 percent unemployment rate, Franklin County was at 3.8 percent, Ripley County was at 3.5 percent, Jennings County was at 3.5 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.5 percent and Shelby County was at 3.3 percent.
While the March numbers may not show a higher unemployment rate, April’s numbers, which will be released next month, could. As the country continues to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins said there were more unemployment claims in Region 9.
“We went from 34 unemployment claims in Region 9 to over 6,000 in the span of two weeks,” Robbins said. “The stress on the Department of Workforce Development is immense and they’re still working on the infrastructure to handle all of it. We hope this is temporary, and from a logic standpoint it should be for many. But, the impact on the economy will resonate for some time, and there will have been changes and adjustments made that will affect the job market. We’re still learning and speculating what that affect will be.”
The DWD reports the state of Indiana’s unemployment rate as a whole is 3.2 percent, which remains lower than the 4.4 percent national rate.
According to the DWD, Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 119,073 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 391 unemployed residents and a decrease of 118,682 employed residents. The state’s is at 3.27 million, and the state’s 62.2 percent labor force participation rate is below the national rate of 62.7 percent.
Private sector employment has decreased by 17,800 over the course of 2020, and decreased by 18,700 in March. Losses were seen by 7,400 in Leisure and Hospitality and by 4,200 in Trade, Transportation and Utilities and by 2,600 in Manufacturing.
The April employment report will be released May 26.
