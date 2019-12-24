County unemployment rate at 2.6 percent

GREENSBURG – Decatur County’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
Last month, a reported 14,801 residents were employed, 400 were unemployed and 15,201 were participating in the labor force.
In October, 14,871 residents were unemployed, 359 were unemployed and 15,230 were participating in the labor force for a 2.4 percent unemployment rate.
Exactly one year prior in November 2018, the November 2019 benchmark, 14,472 were employed, 418 were unemployed and 14,890 were participating in the labor force contributing to a 2.8 percent unemployment rate.
In counties surrounding Decatur County, Rush County had a 2.5 percent unemployment rate, Franklin County was at 3.4 percent, Ripley County was at 3 percent, Jennings County was at 3 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.3 percent and Shelby County was at 2.7 percent.
The DWD reported that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in November, and remains lower than the 3.5 percent national rate.
The state’s labor force also had a net decrease of 346 last month due to an increase of 308 unemployed residents and an increase of 38 employed residents.
Indiana’s labor force is currently at 3.38 million. With a 64.4 percent labor force participation rate, Indiana remains above the 63.2 percent national rate, according to the DWD.
Private sector employment in Indiana grew by 800 in November bringing the year’s total to an increase of 8,100. The DWD says the monthly increase was due to gains of 2,400 in Manufacturing and by 1,800 in Private Educational and Health Services. Losses were seen in Professional and Business Services by 2,300 and in Leisure and Hospitality by 700.
Total private employment is at 2,731,800, which is 300 below the December 2018 peak, the DWD reports.
The December unemployment rate will be released Jan. 27.
