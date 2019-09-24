County unemployment rate at 2.7 percent

GREENSBURG — Decatur County’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in August, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Last month, 14,851 residents were reportedly employed, while 412 were unemployed. There were 15,263 residents participating in the labor force, according to the DWD.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
As compared to July, there were 14,979 employed, 444 unemployed, and 15,423 participating in the labor force. The unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.
The August 2019 benchmark, August 2018, showed 14,654 employed residents, 470 unemployed, and 15,124 participating in the labor force. The unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.
As for surrounding counties, Franklin County had a 3.2 percent unemployment rate in August, Ripley County was at 3 percent, Jennings County was at 2.9 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.3 percent, Shelby County was at 2.9 percent, and Rush County was at 2.6 percent.
Indiana as a whole had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent last month.
According to the DWD, the state’s average rate remains lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.3 percent was February 2018.
The state’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,135 last month due to a decrease of 4,260 unemployed residents and an increase of 2,125 employed residents. Indiana’s labor force is at 3.38 million for a 64.6 percent participation rate. That is above the national rate of 63.2 percent, according to the DWD.
The DWD also reported August had the lowest unemployment insurance claims in the reference week (12th of the month) in 2019.
As for private sector employment, it has grown by more than 23,000 over the year; however, it decrease by 2,100 last month.
The decrease, according to the DWD, was caused primarily due to losses of 1,600 in leisure and hospitality and by 1,500 in manufacturing. Those were offset by gains of 900 in professional and business services and by 600 in financial activities.
Total private employment is at 2,739,000, which is 6,900 above the peak which occurred in December 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.