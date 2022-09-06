GREENSBURG - The accuracy of the four-sided clock on the Decatur County Courthouse tower, the condition of its gearbox, and the age of its entire time-keeping mechanism is getting some attention from the Decatur County Commissioners.
Verdin Bells and Clocks representative Steve Doerger recently updated the Commissioners on the condition of the clock and options for modernizing it.
The original clock, installed in 1913, had weights that required it be wound on a regular basis (daily, for example). Since then, the action was changed to an electric motor and that has failed.
Because of the antiquated gearing system and the unavailability of appropriate replacements, Doerger recommended it be removed completely and replaced with a modern timepiece.
Doerger said a modern gearbox could be installed as the primary method of driving all four faces of the clock, as well as new hands that look exactly like the existing ones.
"There are obviously multiple ways of doing the work, but the simplest way is to replace the center dial sections of each face," Doerger said as he showed the Commissioners examples of white acrylic replacement panels.
Doerger said that for installing a larger shift for each hand, cutting wider holes in the existing glass would be necessary.
"But nobody to my knowledge puts glass in those towers anymore. It becomes too brittle with age and is dangerous if it breaks," Doerger said.
He advised that all the panels be replaced. He also explained that at some point the glazing clips holding the glass panels were covered with mortar and that would need to be removed for the process to begin.
The Bells
Since there is no desire to put the existing bell back into the tower, Doerger recommended a digital carillon system that could be programmed to chime on the hour and even play seasonal music that could be amplified by new speakers installed in the tower.
If desired, such a system could also have a microphone jack in it for announcements that could be heard around the Square.
"You would have the option of turning the bells off during the evening hours and starting them again in the morning," he said.
Commissioner Chuck Emsweller said that the motor for the clock was removed 14 months ago, but that the replacement pieces were "still floating somewhere waiting to get shipped over and we have no ETA, but I'd certainly like to see the clock up and running."
Doerger said that it would be difficult to procure a motor to run at the same speed as the old one, and that the ongoing maintenance required to update clocks with new motors could be avoided.
"We just don't do that kind of work anymore," he said.
The new timepiece would be operated by a digital device that maintains accuracy in the event of power outages and could also shift automatically during daylight saving time observances. If connected directly to the county's internet network, it would stay "very accurate" all the time, he said.
Lighting
The existing backlighting of the clock is provided by fluorescent bulbs, and Doerger recommended they be replaced by LED lighting for color consistency and longer bulb life.
Doerger also recommended avoiding a color changing system, saying the milky acrylic glass wasn't prone to accurate color reproduction. He also said a color changing system would run about triple the quoted price.
Commissioner Buening asked Doerger about the timeframe for the project once it was ordered, and he said it would be six to eight months from order to the installation completion point.
After a few more questions, the Commissioners decided to give the matter more time for consideration, but all agreed that they were interested in moving forward with Doerger's recommendations if doing so was economically feasible.
