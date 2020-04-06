GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Commissioners on Monday voted to keep the local courthouse closed to the public for another week, and agreed it may need to remain closed longer than that.
Commissioners Nobbe, Koors and Beuning, along with Decatur County Auditor Janet Chadwell, EMA and courthouse staff representatives met electronically Monday morning.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has all of Decatur County locked down with a “stay at home” order, the group met via teleconference to discuss several issues pertaining to Decatur County and the outbreak.
Decatur County Health Department Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin requested funds to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) for the county. All public facilities requiring the use of government-supplied PPE must go through Durbin’s office as he is responsible for disbursing it during the ongoing public health emergency.
Commissioner Nobbe made a motion that Durbin be allowed funding to make the requested purchases. It was agreed that if funding was needed for valuable equipment, Durbin should not wait on ordering it.
“We absolutely do not want budget concerns ... to inhibit getting our first responders what they need to combat this,” said Nobbe.
EMA Manager Brad Speer reported that roughly five to six days worth of PPE was on-hand and that all government stockpiled equipment available locally has been distributed.
Commissioners Koors said, “We just want to get with him quickly. We don’t want him to waste time ordering those supplies.” Commissioners Nobbe and Beuning agreed.
Nobbe asked how business at the courthouse was transpiring with the facility being closed to the general public. It was agreed the general public was being well served despite the “by appointment, by email, and by phone only” approach currently in place and that the public seemed sympathetic to the situation courthouse employees find themselves in.
Auditor Chadwell told the group, “We’re getting it done, and the public seems to understand how to reach the appropriate people to meet their needs. ... There are no manuals to explain how to react during this sort of crisis, but I feel like everyone has been very diligent. This is uncharted territory for us.”
The commissioners elected to keep the courthouse closed on a week-to-week basis, and that it would remain closed at least until April 13.
Nobbe reviewed the proclamations that led up to last week’s “red” travel advisory and stay-at-home order that closed all restaurants and imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
“We will be talking today and on and off Tuesday and Wednesday whether to extend it, or amend it,” he said.
Chadwell and the commissioners thanked county and city employees for their work in keeping the county and city running smoothly.
