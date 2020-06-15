GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Courthouse was initially closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been open by appointment only in recent weeks. That all may soon change, possibly by as early as Monday, June 22.
The Decatur County Commissioners met in regular session Monday and one of the items discussed was the possibility of returning the courthouse to normal operating hours and practices.
Commissioner Rick Nobbe began the conversation by asking officeholders in the audience for their thoughts, noting the state is now in Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb's Back On Track plan.
The general consensus of those present was that it is time to at least start talking about a return to normalcy.
Nobbe suggested each officeholder give some thought to the idea of allowing courthouse employees with an elevated risk of COVID-19 complications to continue to work from home, but noted that will be up to each officeholder to decide.
Fellow commissioners Jerome Buening and Mark Koors indicated they were in favor of lifting courthouse visitor restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.
Decatur County Health Department representative Sean Durbin suggested an hour or two each day might be set aside for visitors with an elevated virus risk, as has been done at many retail outlets around the country, but said that as long as the governor's guidelines were being followed he was not opposed to the idea of allowing the public back into the building on a regular basis.
Nobbe suggested that at least initially those persons planning to visit the courthouse call the office they have in mind to make sure there are no additional restrictions or special times set aside.
"Just communicate what you're doing," Nobbe said to the officeholders present. "I think the people in the community will respect that."
Nobbe agreed to investigate additional signage or other steps the county may want to take before reopening the facility, but he and his fellow commissioners were in agreement that Monday is the target date for lifting visitor restrictions.
When a final decision has been made, it will be reported in the Daily News and shared at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
Gov. Eric Holcomb moved Indiana to Stage 4 of his five-part plan to reopen Indiana Friday, two days earlier than scheduled. The governor emphasized that Hoosiers should continue to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.
Last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box stressed the importance of continuing to exercise caution with respect to COVID-19.
"As we move to Stage 4, it doesn't really mean that we go back to the normal," Box said, adding that face masks, social distancing, and thorough handwashing or sanitizing hands all remain important moving forward.
The following is a list of what Stage 4 of the governor's plan includes:
* State government buildings no longer have access restrictions.
* Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity.
* Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity with social distancing rules.
* Restaurant dining room service may increase to 75% capacity.
* Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity.
* Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity with social distancing rules.
* Cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses — such as museums, zoos, bowling alleys, and aquariums — may open at 50% capacity.
* Large venues may reopen with social distancing rules.
* Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity with required reservations to limit customers.
* Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity.
* Horse racing may begin this weekend with no spectators.
Playgrounds may reopen, though the state health commissioner recommended that parents take extra caution with their children after playing.
