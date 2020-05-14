GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Commissioners are re-opening county offices on a “by appointment” basis as of Friday, May 15.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until amended.
Elected officials or department heads will be scheduling visitor appointments, and it will be their decision with respect to whether or not a face-to-face appointment is necessary or a remote alternative is available.
Contact information can be found at www.decaturcounty.in.gov.
Working and doing business remotely when possible is still the preferred method during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People seem to be receiving it well," said Commissioner Rick Nobbe. "I haven't heard a lot of complaints, and it seems to be working for the county employees as well. They seem to have the system worked out of providing marriage licenses and other things that don't really need person-to-person contact anymore."
Even though face masks are required, they are strongly recommended, and everyone's temperature will be taken as they enter the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.