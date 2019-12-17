GREENSBURG – Following calls from local citizens concerned about the health and welfare of the famed tree on the courthouse tower, the tree will be receiving some technological upgrades designed to insure its health into the future.
In a recent meeting, Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe said he had received calls from citizens concerned about the health of the tree resulting from the erratic weather patterns affecting the moisture supplying the tree with life-giving sustenance.
Nobbe said those callers indicated the tree doesn’t look as healthy as it has in the past.
So, Nobbe contacted the gentleman tasked with maintaining the famous tree through the most recent remodels. Finding he no longer lived or worked in the area, Nobbe contacted “Tree-Centric,” an Indianapolis company that not only removes such arboreal growths, but also provides sensors that monitor their water levels and general health.
“Perhaps in this day and age, they can provide some kind of sensor that will allow us to monitor its health and water levels remotely,” Nobbe said.
He continued by saying an initial inspection by the company would cost roughly $240.
“I don’t know what he’ll find out, but I’d like approval to set up that initial inspection service,” Nobbe said.
Commissioners Buening and Koors agreed that this was a necessary expense, and approved Nobbe’s motion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.