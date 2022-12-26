INDIANAPOLIS – In 2022, Indiana Landmarks awarded more than $170,000 to help nonprofits and cities around Indiana save meaningful places. Drawing from a variety of funds, these grants support efforts ranging from architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship to digital walking tours and workshops, videos and summer programs for youth.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help spark community revitalization and bolster preservation projects around the state,” says Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We’re extremely grateful that with the support of many generous donors we’re able to offer this critical support to local preservation groups.”
The funds awarded included a Historic Preservation Education Grant to the Rush County United Fund of $1,500 to share the history and preservation of five historic covered bridges through signage and a printed brochure, and through a video interview with a descendant of the Kennedy family who built the bridges.
Indiana Landmarks revitalizes communities, reconnects us to our heritage, and saves meaningful places.
With nine offices located throughout the state, Indiana Landmarks helps people rescue endangered landmarks and restore historic neighborhoods and downtowns.
People who join Indiana Landmarks receive its bimonthly magazine, Indiana Preservation.
For more information on the not-for-profit organization, call 317-639-4534, 800-450-4534, or visit www.indianalandmarks.org.
