DECATUR COUNTY – Two students at South Decatur Jr/Sr High School were sent home Tuesday after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Daily News learned of this development via a tweeted (@SD_cougars) message dated August 10 bearing Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns’ name.
The tweeted message follows in its entirety:
“Dear South Decatur Jr/Sr High Families,
“I wanted to make you aware that two students at South Decatur Jr/Sr High School have tested positive for COVID-19. We contacted the Decatur County Health Department immediately when we received notification of the positive test results today. We are following the guidance of the local health department, and those individuals who were in close contact (less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes) have been notified. The individuals that tested positive will remain home in isolation for at least 10 days AND 24-hours fever free in accordance with the Indiana State Department of Health’s guidance.
“To comply with privacy rights and laws, Decatur County Community Schools is unable to release any personally identifiable information about this individual or those in the contact tracing process. The COVID-19 plans and procedures we developed in conjunction with the Decatur County Health Department, and input from Indiana State Department of Health, have allowed all those involved to respond appropriately and quickly.
“Despite our best interests, we know we will see positive cases within our schools. When we learn of positive COVID-19 cases within a school, we will notify the staff and families associated with that school, and contact tracing will begin immediately. As a reminder, just because someone within the school tests positive, we may never know where they came in contact with the virus.
“This is an important reminder that social distancing, wearing masks, and proper sanitizing practices do work. Please continue to administer your own daily health assessments to watch for symptoms, and to keep home any student who exhibits symptoms.”
No additional information about this development was available at press time.
