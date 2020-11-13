GREENSBURG - It’s been a tough year, most anyone talking about 2020 would agree, but our strength has always been our community.
With Decatur County in the red because the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise, changes have been made to the way Cheer Fund will be handled this year with hopes of returning to "normal" next year.
Our goal remains at $53,500 based on the average spent per family. With that in mind, we ask that all donations come in sooner rather than later so we are able to purchase and distribute gift cards on Dec. 19. That will allow families time to go shopping in advance of Christmas.
Donations may be made online via our website cheerfund.org, and via Paypal, too, though they take a percentage. Or, drop your contribution off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Check may be mailed to: Daily News Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
As a reminder, the Cheer Fund has no paid employees and all funds raised go to supplies or gift cards for local families.
Bell ringers will be out again this year at Needlers, Rural King and Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 28. If your organization would like to volunteer a few hours, contact Natalie Acra at 812-651-0884. Bell ringing will also happen in Westport at Sanders Market, Napoleon State Bank and the Post Office.
Cheer Fund applications are now available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office. An application may also be downloaded or submitted online at cheerfund.org.
The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Applications are reviewed and approved based on SNAP guidelines set by the state.
Cheer Fund families will be notified by letter and invited to a drive-thru event this year. Gift cards for food, clothing and toys as well as milk and eggs will be distributed. Families are encouraged to clean out their trunks to receive their items so contact will be as safe as possible with all volunteers wearing masks and gloves.
We understand the disappointment some volunteers may feel about not being able to enjoy the tradition of helping to pack toys, sort food and meeting at the Knights of Columbus Hall Christmas Eve morning to help load vehicles as our drivers are ready to make deliveries, but the Cheer Fund Committee felt that everyone’s health is more important. Gathering crowds of individuals to pack and load was not feasible this year, though we hope to see everyone in 2021.
Anyone that has volunteered in the past as a packer or driver is invited to call in and volunteer to ring bells for a couple of hours to help us raise the funds still needed.
We know money may be tight, but hope you have it in your heart to give.
I had a call last year from an Indianapolis television station regarding our donations being down. I told them we would make our goal and that I had faith in our people.
I know we will make our goal again this year with your help.
