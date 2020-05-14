GREENSBURG - As of Friday morning, Decatur County had 216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 31 deaths linked to the virus and 738 persons tested, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Along with the rest of the state, Greensburg and Decatur County are starting to "re-open" as the governor's stay-at-home order is slowly relaxed.
Decatur County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin said not enough time has elapsed to see if relaxing the work and travel restrictions has had an impact.
"We are tracking positive cases, Decatur County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department visits, DCMH EMS runs, DCMH respiratory clinic visits, as well as the number of in-patients [at the hospital] to monitor possible surges," Durbin said. "At this point, we are not seeing increases, but we would expect to see a one to two week minimum lag time correlation between relaxation of the orders and increases in our syndromic surveillance."
The local Health Department and elected officials are still encouraging all citizens to take the necessary precautions involved with minimizing their chances of contracting the virus.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus in the first place. The CDC suggests everyone practice the following actions to help prevent the spread of the spread of COVID-19:
* Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
* Put distance between yourself and other people (at least six feet).
* Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
The importance of contact tracing is also being touted by health professionals working to contain the spread of COVID-19. In public health, contact tracing is the process of identification of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and subsequent collection of further information about those contacts.
Durbin said all contact tracing here and elsewhere in the state is being conducted by a firm hired by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Testing is also an important part of the fight against the virus.
Mobile COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through June 5 at 119 W. Railroad Street (the former Decatur County Jail).
Testing is available by appointment. Online registration can be found at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Phone-based registration for patients without internet access or to register minors for testing is available at 888-634-1116.
Those eligible for testing include those who are symptomatic (cough, shortness of breath), and the at-risk population that includes:
* People 65 years and older
* People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
* People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
* People who have serious heart conditions
* People who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
* People with severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher)
* People with diabetes
* People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
* People with liver disease
Others eligible for testing include those who have had close contact with positive COVID-19 patient, or those who work or will be in close contact with an at-risk population.
The question of whether or not we've seen the worst this pandemic has to offer is debatable, but Durbin said it's too early to make predictions about the future.
He encourages people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to follow the guidance offered at https://backontrack.in.gov.
"Now is not the time to become lax," Durbin said. "As more people begin to resume pre-COVID activities, we risk an influx of cases and deaths. Follow the listed guidelines."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.