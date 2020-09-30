BATESVILLE - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA's 2020 Annual Campaign recently concluded, but donations are still being accepted as COVID-19 impacted contributions.
The YMCA has raised $98,924 of its $150,000 goal (66 percent) as of September 30.
The organization provided the following statement on how COVID-19 has impacted its annual campaign and the local community:
"COVID-19 has affected everyone in our community. We know that many people and businesses are struggling due to the pandemic. The money raised is trending lower this year, but are hopeful that as the community recovers, donations to the campaign will continue. We are thankful to everyone who donated to this year’s campaign."
Donations will help sustain the YMCA for the long term, provide financial assistance to local children and families and to support COVID-19 related programs and other areas in need of support.
The YMCA’s primary focus areas are youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
According to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, it aided the local community in the following ways during the COVID-19 pandemic:
It provided emergency child care to children of essential employees, which allowed critical personnel to return to work to care for the local community and manufacture life saving products
The YMCA hosted a blood drive to ensure an adequate blood supply is available to those who need it.
It combated senior isolation by checking in on the area's senior adult population weekly, ensuring they had access to food, medicine and essential items.
The organization also provided food to children and families in need.
Those still interested in donating to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s Annual Campaign may call 812-934-6006, drop off a donation at the YMCA (30 State Road 129 South, Batesville) or donate via its website at https://operations.daxko.com/online/5085/OnlineGiving/Donation.mvc.
No amount is too small to give. The YMCA appreciates the community’s support.
