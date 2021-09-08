MORRISTOWN - At noon on Sept. 25, the Morristown Branch of the Shelby County Public Library will host the opening ceremony of the Crossroads Indiana Memorial for loved ones lost to COVID-19.
The Crossroads Indiana Memorial honors those lost to COVID-19 in a Yellow Heart Memorial, where names of the victims are displayed on individual yellow hearts.
The mission of the Yellow Heart Memorial, a nonprofit organization with chapters all across the country, is to show that victims of the pandemic are not just a number. The Memorial will be on display Sept. 25 through Nov. 20 at the Morristown Branch, 127 E Main St, Morristown.
More information on the memorial can be found at https://www.facebook.com/part.of.our.hearts, the official Facebook page of the Crossroads Indiana Memorial. The Memorial welcomes submissions of names of the lost through messages on the page or via email to crossroadsindianamemorial@gmail.com.
In order to begin spreading word of the memorial, some yellow hearts are already on display in the front window of the Morristown Branch, with more to be added in the coming weeks. While the memorial has a special focus on those lost in Indiana, names are also accepted from all over the United States. So far, more than 400 names have been collected.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.